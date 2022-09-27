Piqua Community Foundation announces Pitch Piqua finalists

PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation announced the three finalists in its Pitch Piqua charitable grant pitch competition with a $50,000 top prize.

The three finalist organizations that will compete for the top prize at the March 2, 2023, culminating event are:

• Edison State Community College — represented by Laura Larger, criminal justice coordinator/instructor, and Dr. Andy Runyan, dean of professional and technical programs;

• Health Partners Free Clinic — represented by JoAnn Barhorst, certified nurse practitioner, Brittney Eshelman, advanced practice nurse practitioner and Deborah Miller, executive director;

• Upper Valley Career Center — represented by Tim Cordonnier, instructional supervisor, and Sara Plozay, cosmetology instructor/Skills USA advisor.

A Foundation committee of board members and donors reviewed narrative applications then interviewed semi-finalist candidates before narrowing the pool to the three finalists.

“We are so excited for and inspired by these three finalist organizations who were chosen among a competitive pool of qualified applicants,” said Emily Shawler, foundation president and resource committee chairwoman. “We look forward to working alongside these nonprofit leaders as they develop their concepts and prepare to pitch their ideas to the community in a few months.”

Project concepts will be developed as a partnership between each of the three finalist organizations selected and the foundation in the months leading up to the public event. Finalists will work with foundation staff on project scope, budgeting, capacity-building and storytelling presentation skills through this time.

The finalists then present their concepts at a community event on March 2, 2023, to a panel of judges who will decide the same day which organization wins the $50,000 award for its presented project. The other two finalist organizations will each be awarded a $5,000 unrestricted award. The funding for the grant awards is supplied by the fund holders of the foundation. All finalists will also be eligible for pass-through designated donations made by community members leading up to and at the event.

The project concepts will be evaluated on their impact on Piqua residents, evidence of a demonstrated community need, readiness for launch, sustainability of the project and quality of the presentation.

To view the video announcement of the finalists and to learn more about how Pitch Piqua and The Piqua Community Foundation benefit our community, visit piquacommunityfoundation.org/pitchpiqua.