Monday Prep Sports Roundup

TROY — The Troy golf team closes the season with a sweep of Tippecanoe and Fairmont at Troy Country Club Monday,

Troy won the match with a 172, Tippecanoe had 173 and Fairmont had 182.

The Red Devils Will Riehle and Eli Voisard and Fairmont’s Tyler Gentile were medalist with 39.

“Obviously, I am real happy,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “We played the back nine, which is a little tougher and there was a lot of wind that made things tough. It was a real soikd round for us. This wrapped up the regular season.”

Luke Huber led Troy with a 41 and Mitchell Sargent added a 42.

“Again, Luke Huber is playing the best golf of his career and only has a couple more weeks to go,” Evilsizor said. “Mitchell (Sargent) just couldn’t get on the par train, but we will take it.”

John Kneisley had a 44, Zane Huelsman 45, Bryce Massingill 50 and Brayden Schwartz 50.

“John (Kneisley) did a nice job battling back after his first couple holes,” Evilsizor said. “Zane Huelsman continues to play well. We are playing with Tipp and Butler Thursday, so we will know exactly what we need to do (at the MVL tournament).”

Tipp’s other scores were Austin Siefring 47, Hayden Hiser 48, Owen Pleiman 49 and Sean Nichols 51.

Soccer

Bethel 3,

Milton-Union 2

TIPP CITY — The Bethel boys soccer team won a close match with Milton-Union Monday in TRC action.

David Kasimov scored off a pass from Azius Villa with 6:01 remaining to break a 2-2 tie and give Bethel coach Bob Hamlin is 450th career win with the Bees.

The Bees rallied from a 2-1 deficit.

“Every TRC match is tough,” Hamlin said. “It is a grind. Milton came out tonight and played very hard and smart. They threw out a couple wrinkles we were not prepared for and kept us off-balance. We regrouped at half and played much better.

“They are coached well and were prepared tonight. It is always good to get a win when you are not playing your best. I was proud of my guys tonight.”

Kasimov had scored earlier off a Kyle Brueckman assist and Jace Houck had tied the game 2-2 on an assist from Kason Etmans.

Titus Copp had one goal and one assist for Milton-Union.

Carson Brown had one goal and Mason Grudich had one assist.

Miami East 2,

Troy Christian 0

TROY — The Miami East boys soccer team got a win in TRC action Monday.

Colin McEldowney had both goals.

Ethan Gudorf had one assist and Kayden Weldy had the other assist.

GIRLS

Soccer

Beavercreek 3,

Troy 0

BEAVERCREEK — The Troy girls soccer team lost a road game in non-conference action Monday.

Springfield 3,

Piqua 2

SPRINGFIELD — The Piqua girls soccer team lost a close game in non-conference action on the road Monday.

Volleyball

Beavercreek 3,

Tippecanoe 2

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe volleyball team won 25-20, 21-25, 25-19, 18-25, 15-10 in a marathon match at home Monday night.

Bradford 3,

Union City 2

BRADFORD — The Bradford volleyball team outlasted Union City 25-21, 13-25, 25-21, 19-25, 16-14 Monday night at home.

Tennis

Troy 5,

Piqua 0

PIQUA — The Troy girls tennis team swept Piqua Monday in MVL action.

In singles, Nina Short defeated Diya Patel 6-0, 6-0; Elizabeth Niemi defeated Alexa Fogt 6-0, 6-0 and Troy won third singles by default.

In doubles, Olivia Johnston and Casey Rogers defeated Sierra Leonard and Nataya Yaqub 6-2, 6-2 and Katie Bertke and Gwen Turnbull defeated Abby Smay and Ava Owen 6-0, 6-0.

Van Wert 4,

Lehman 1

VAN WERT — The Lehman Catholic girls tennis team dropped a match on the road Monday.

“It was a nice win for Katie Huelskamp at third singles,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “She has improved a lot this year. It was a good match for us against a good team.”

In singles, Lilly Williams lost 6-0, 6-0; Sarah Lins lost 6-2, 6-1 and Huelskamp won 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.

In doubles, Ashlyn Hamblin and Eliza Westerheide lost 6-3, 6-1 and Evelyn Johnston and Vivi Chen lost 6-4, 6-4.

Kyla McGinnis and Chelsea Mohler won a JV doubles match 6-2.