Week 7 MVL Football Preview

It will be a renewal of a Miami County rival when Tippecanoe visits Troy Friday night in the Trojans homecoming game.

Tippecanoe comes in 5-1 overall and 4-1 in the MVL after a loss to Xenia Friday night, while Troy brings in a three-game winning streak and is 4-2 overall and 3-2 in the MVL.

While Troy doesn’t throw the ball much, quarterback Cameron Stoltz is efficient.

He is 8-for-13 passing for 95 yards and Willie Ritchey leads the receivers with six catches for 113 yards.

Jahari Ward and Nick Kaweicki have combined to rush for 11 touchdowns for the Trojans.

Ward has 557 yards on 103 carries and Kaweicki has 522 yards on 79 carries.

Devon Strobel leads the defense with 29 tackles and Gaven Burris has 23 tackles.

Logan Ullery has 20 tackles, along with five interceptions — two of which he returned for touchdowns.

Tipp led for almost the entire fourth quarter in Friday night’s battle of unbeatens with Xenia.

Quarterback Liam Poronsky is 56 of 92 passing for 664 yards and eight touchdowns, with just one interception.

Evan Liette leads the receivers with 20 catches for 272 yards and four touchdowns.

Xavier Jones leads the rushing attack with 666 yards and 10 touchdowns on 89 carries.

Poronsky has rushed for 300 yards on 51 carries and Cael Liette has rushed for six touchdowns.

Cael Liette is second in the MVL with 71 tackles and has 8.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.

Josh Dietz has 58 tackles, Christian Hartman has 32 tackles and three sacks and Payton Bey has 30 tackles.

The Tipp special teams shined against Xenia.

Kicker Jackson Kleather averages 43.4 yards on punts and 7-for-8 on field goal attempts. He kicked a 47-yarder against Xenia, his third field goal longer than 45 yards this season.

Tipp also recovered fumbles on two kickoffs, including an on side kick by Kleather and Lukas Walker blocked a punt out of the end zone for a safety.

Greenville

vs. Piqua

The Indians (5-1, 4-1) will host Greenville (1-5, 1-4) Friday night.

It is Piqua’s homecoming game as well and seven Piqua Hall of Fame inductees will be honored at the game.

Piqua quarterback Brady Ouhl has completed 37 of 60 passes for 11 touchdowns and has not been intercepted.

Dre’sean Roberts has 13 catches for 231 yards and five touchdowns, while Ryan Brown has caught nine passes for 211 yards and four touchdowns and Mickey Anderson has 10 catches for 99 yards.

Ky Warner and Sam Schmiesing have both rushed for five touchdowns for Piqua.

Warner has 373 yards on 54 carries and Schmiesing has 299 yards on 45 carries.

The opportunistic Piqua defense has scored seven touchdowns this season.

Last week, Elijah Frazier returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown and Anderson also had a pick six.

Colten Beougher has return two fumbles for touchdowns, Bryson Roberts has returned two interceptions for touchdowns and Brennan Johns has a fumble return for a score.

Schmiesing leads the defense with 58 tackles and 10 for loss, while Beougher has 55 tackles and nine for loss.

Deon Finley has 38 tackles, Derek Jones has eight tackles for loss, Johns has six tackles for loss and Anson Cox has five tackles for loss.

Greenville got is first win last week against West Carrollton.

Evan Mannix has completed 31 of 53 for 415 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions.

Brock Short has caught 12 passes for 216 yards, rushed for 990 yards on 109 carries and scored 15 touchdowns.

Ryan Crampton leads the defense with 67 tackles.

Short has 40 tackles and Nathan Shaffer has 35 tackles.

Nolan Ellis has intercepted two passes.

