Piqua City Commissioner approve lease for Power Project

PIQUA – The Piqua Compassion Network’s Power Project team presented their project at the Piqua City Commissioner meeting Tuesday, Sept. 20. The project utilizes the Mote Park building to create a recreational center targeting teens in the community.

The Piqua Community Foundation hosted the Pitch Piqua Grant Competition, which saw the Piqua Compassion Network as the winner who received the grand prize of a $50,000 grant, including additional funds received directly from the community members who voted for the project.

The presentation was led by Chloe Clark and Caleb Patton who will be heading the Power Project. They played a recording of their pitch from the grant presentations held in March of this year. The recording can be found at this website, www.youtube.com/watch?v=R6bGpVsdNzg.

Commissioner Jim Vetter asked about the potential of other locations. In response, Clark said, “We really feel that Mote Park is underused and we feel that it would house our project the best.”

Clark and Patton went on to describe the benefits of the location such as parking, accessibility, location with the most need, and the proximity to outdoor activities.

Following their presentation, the commissioners heard two resolutions involving Mote Park. The first of which involved investing up to $80,000 into the Mote Park Community Center. The project was not originally budgeted in 2022, but the funds have been made available from other sources of funding coming in, according to Amy Welker, director of the city of Piqua’s environmental and recreation services.

The commissioners voted to approve the project.

The next resolution involved leasing the Mote Park Community Center for the Power Project. Currently, the community center is available for individuals to rent for events. “The building was described as ‘aging and tired’ in the 2017 parks master plan and was given a rating of poor/fair,” stated in the resolution. According to Welker, the lease for the Power Project is “pretty standard” compared to other non-profit leasing within the department.

Discussions about complaints from the Southview Neighborhood Association, whose president is Commissioner Jim Vetter, took place following a question from Vice Mayor Kris Lee asking about a possible collaboration between the Power Project and Southview Neighborhood Association.

Clark said, “We met with the Southview Neighborhood Association. I think their concern was us not saying, ‘yes you can have this day at this time.’ We just don’t know that yet. We couldn’t adequately say yes or no in that moment as far as when we would have leasable space and if we would have leasable space.”

Commissioner Chris Grissom said, “I think it’s admirable what you’re doing for our youth. Growing up, it always seemed like there wasn’t a lot of options to have it at a no-cost type of level.”

Eva Silvers, of Third Street, addressed the commissioners and said, “It’s a place for teens. It creates a community for them. We have kids out of control. We need to get our teenagers off the streets and get them involved. It gives them a place to go.”

Stacey Scott, secretary for Piqua Compassion Network, spoke as well, “How can we get upset at the kids in the community for what they’re doing when we don’t give them alternative venues? Just so somebody can hold a birthday party or a meeting?”

A round of applause followed the 3-1 vote approving the lease to give the Power Project exclusive access to the Mote Park community center. Vetter voted against the resolution.