Piqua to induct seven into Athletic Hall of Fame this weekend

The Piqua Athletic Hall of Fame will be inducting two classes this Saturday at 5 p.m. and honoring them Friday night at the home football game with Greenville.

The 2021 class includes Kyle Bryant, Ken Magoteaux, Bill Nees and Pete Rolf (see photos for Bio information).

Class of 2022

Ryan Beougher

Piqua High School- 1994

Football- Track

Football: 3-year Varsity Letter Winner

Defensive End, Running Back

· 2 x 1st All-GMVC Team

· 2 X Dayton Daily News Dream Team

· 2 X Piqua Daily Call All-Area

· 1st Team All Southwest District

· 1st Team All-Ohio

· Special Mention all GMVC (10th)

· North-South All Star Game Defensive MVP

· Played in Big 33 All Star Game

· Battered Helmet Award Winner

· 3-year Starter

· Won 2 GMVC Championships (1 10-season)

· 3 Years OHSAA playoffs

Track: 3- Year Varsity Winner

Wilmington College- 1-year Letter Winner- Wilmington College

Kayla Miller

Bowling: 4-year Varsity Letter Winner

Played on the first bowling team in school history

· Bowler of the Year Grades 9,10,11, 12

· GWOC Honorable Mention —- Grade 9

· First Team All GWOC —- Grades 10, 12

· Second Team All GWOC —- Grade 11

· SW District Qualifier —- Grades 10, 11, 12

· School Record (268) —- Grade 11

· Booster Spirit Award —- Grade 12

· 7th Place GWOC All-Tournament Team —- Grade 12

· 1st Place Bearcat High School Classic —- Grade 12

· 2-Game School Record (530 series —- 273, 257) —- Grade 12

· 3-Game School Record (681 series —- 223, 235, 223) —- Grade 12

· SW Sectional Champ —- Grade 12

· 1st Team All-Ohio —- Grade 12

· 5th Place at State —- Grade 12

Volleyball: 3-year Varsity Letter Winner

Track: 1 -year Varsity Letter Winner

Bowling Green State University 2011-2016

· 4 year All-American

· Placed First Place in two tournaments

· Placed in Top Five at seven tournaments

· Placed in Top Ten at four tournaments

· Placed in Top Twenty at fifteen different tournaments

· Helped her team earn a berth at the National Tournament her senior year

· Graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing in 2016

Parents: Craig and Anita Miller

Tara Trissel-Larison

Piqua High School- 1997

Volleyball – Basketball- Track

Volleyball: 4-year Varsity Letter Winner

1993 – State Runner Up, District and GMVC Conference Champions

1994 – District and GMVC Conference Champions

-District All Team

1995 – District and GMVC Conference Champions

-All Ohio Division 1 Honorable Mention

-District 9 2nd Team

1996 – District and GMVC Conference Champions

-All Area Best Attacker Award

-District 9 Player of the Year

-All Star Division 1

-1st Team All-Conference

-District Senior All Star

– Team Captain

*Currently still remain in TOP 10 for Most Kills & Blocks

Basketball: 2 -year Varsity Letter Winner

Track: 3-year Varsity Letter Winner

Won several 1st place awards in the following events:

High Jump

100 meter dash

200 meter dash

4:1 relay

4:2 relay

Wright State 1997-2001

– Full Athletic Volleyball Scholarship

– Most Improved Player in 2000

– Earned a Bachelor’s Degree in International Business

– Studied Abroad: Brazil