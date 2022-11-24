Piqua Community Foundation awards fall grants

PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation awarded $67,127 to organizations that serve Piqua residents this month.

The distribution is part of The Foundation’s twice-annual standard grant cycles from unrestricted funds. The Foundation’s Distribution Committee makes recommendations to the Board of Directors for approval based on a grant application and review process.

The organizations awarded 2022 fall grants are:

• Brukner Nature Center – Owl Extraordinaire program

• Child Care Choices – Story Lady program

• The Edison Foundation – Feed Me Market C for Piqua High School students

• The Edison Foundation – microscopes for biology students

• Isaiah’s Place, Inc. – playground equipment for reunification visits and therapy

• Johnston Farm Friends Council – John Osborne square piano restoration

• Mark’s Bike Drive – bikes for Piqua area youth

• Miami County YMCA – Piqua branch capital campaign

• Miami Valley Veterans Museum – replacement of preservation materials

• Piqua Catholic School – multimedia production project

• Piqua City Schools – Piqua Central Intermediate School –headphones with microphones

• Piqua City Schools – Piqua Junior High School – behavioral regulation space

• Piqua City Schools – Piqua Junior High School – Carillon Historical Park field trip

• Piqua City Schools – Piqua Junior High School – pride program

• Piqua Public Library – Piqua History Central digitization project

• Upper Valley Medical Center Foundation – community health screening

• YWCA Piqua – technology replacements and upgrades

The grant awards were made to a variety of organization service sectors, all with a demonstrated impact on Piqua residents. Members of the distribution committee visited three of the recipient organizations to learn more about their programs and impact — Child Care Choices, Miami Valley Veterans Museum and Piqua Public Library.

The Child Care Choices visit allowed the team the opportunity to watch an educational presentation by Piqua Story Lady Sally Beam at Play Learn Grow Child Care. The children were treated to a storytelling experience followed by a related activity.

The committee members also met with the leadership teams to learn more about the Miami Valley Veterans Museum’s usage by Piqua residents as well as Piqua Public Library’s plans to digitize records with a scanner that preserves the original documents while making information widely available.

“These grant distribution visits allow our committee members who review and make recommendations on grant applications the opportunity to get to know our area nonprofits better,” Foundation Executive Director Michelle Perry said. “We value these visits as a way to connect more deeply with the charitable organizations we serve to best understand their needs in service to the Piqua community.”

The Piqua Community Foundation’s next grant cycle has a March 31, 2023, deadline. To learn more about the grant and scholarship programs of The Piqua Community Foundation, visit piquacommunityfoundation.org/grants.