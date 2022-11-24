Piqua Community Foundation held annual meeting

PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation Life Trustees honored grant recipients and reelected directors to its board at the organization’s annual meeting on Nov. 15.

The meeting serves as the annual gathering and organizational recap for the foundation and included a tabulation of voting by Secretary/Treasurer Andrew Snyder, a financial report from Investment Committee Chair Tony Wendeln and remarks about the past year from President Emily E. Shawler.

“We distributed a total of $1.2 million from all foundation funds in 2021 through grant awards to charitable organizations serving our community’s residents and scholarship awards for local students furthering their education,” Shawler said. “We also welcomed The Piqua Catholic Future Fund, which will support special projects of Piqua Catholic School to ensure quality Catholic education opportunities in our community.”

Distribution Committee Co-Chair Randi M. Pearson recognized organizational representatives receiving grant awards for programs serving Piqua residents in its spring and fall cycles in 2022 as well as through the 2021-2022 Pitch Piqua initiative. He noted that the foundation has distributed $160,277 from the unrestricted funds of the foundation in 2022.

“Gifts made to the foundation’s annual giving campaign and through memorial contributions support the health of the unrestricted fund and allows the board to approve more grant dollars serving our community through our nonprofit partners,” Pearson said. “We have all seen how our nonprofits’ needs only continue to grow in scope and complexity. Your support helps us to keep funding the needs of the nonprofits serving our Piqua community.”

Nominating Committee chair Steven K. Staley presented the slate of candidates for reelection. The Life Trustees re-elected the following six incumbent directors who will serve three-year terms beginning January 1, 2023, and they are: Michael E. Gutmann, Doreen Larson, Brandi Lawson, Beth H. Kazer, Andrew S. Monnin and Andrew Snyder.

CASA/GAL of Miami County Executive Director Nikki Sherck and volunteer Lisa Yager shared with the attendees how numerous grant awards from the foundation in recent history have impacted the organization. The financial and volunteer needs of the organization continue to grow as the organization sees a sharp increase in the number of children needing assistance in abuse and neglect cases.

“They really have exemplified the importance of the work we do and the impact of the grant awards we are able to make from our unrestricted funds,” Shawler said following the CASA/GAL presentation. “We are so grateful for our donors and your commitment to making Piqua an even better place to call home.”

To see the full Board of Directors list, view Foundation grant recipients and learn more about The Foundation’s programs, visit piquacommunityfoundation.org.