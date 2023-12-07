Piqua girls basketball cruises to win over Belmont

Piqua girls basketball coach Bruce Vanover makes a point to his team during a tineout Wednesday in a 66-39 win over Belmont at Garbry Gymnaisum. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Audrey Bean goes up for two of her 22 points Wednesday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s D’Vaya Cooper makes a move inside against Shug Fleming. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Lainey Honeycutt makes a move against Belmont Wednesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Audrey Applegate passes the ball Wednesday against Belmont. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — Audrey Bean is back.

And the Piqua girls basketball team is on the winning track after a 66-39 victory over Belmont on Wednesday night at Garbry Gymnasium.

The Indians are 1-3 heading into Saturday’s game with Stebbins.

Bean, the junior guard for the Indians, had an untypical start to the season for the Indians at the offensive end.

She had scored just seven points in the first three games.

“She was putting a lot of pressure on herself,” Piqua girls basketball coach Bruce Vanover said. “We had a lost a couple close games and she wasn’t scoring. But, I told her, ‘As long as you are worrying about it, you are not going to make any shots.”

Bean turned that around from the start.

She took the opening tip and scored in the first four seconds and didn’t stop, finishing with 22 points before coming out early in the fourth quarter.

“I told her she just needed to relax,” Vanover said. “You know we had a couple close losses…then we got beat pretty good Saturday (against Xenia). Somethimes you need that to get humbled.”

The Indians scored the first 10 points and led 24-10, 36-19 and 50-31 at the quarter breaks.

D’Vaya Cooper added 13 points, Aubree Carroll scored 12 points and Logan Spradlin added seven points.

“They have (made a lot of improvement from last year),” Vanover said. “Logan (Spradlin) was pretty much just a spot up 3-point shooter when I got her. She worked really hard on her game over the summer. She has added a ball fake and a pull-up jumper. She is fun to watch.

“D’Vaya (Cooper) is listed at 5-8 or 5-9. But, she works really hard in there She plays a lot taller than she is. She has taken her game to another level.”

Shug Fleming hits five 3-pointers and scored 17 points to lead Belmont.

Javiah Porter scored 15 points and Mare Mayo added seven points.

“I think the program is much better than we were a year ago,” Vanover said. “I don’t think we got our first win last year until the eighth or ninth game (it came in game seven).”

And sparked by Bean, it came much earlier this season.