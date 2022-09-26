Piqua High School celebrates homecoming

PIQUA – Piqua City Schools will celebrate homecoming this week, Sept. 26 – Oct. 1.

To kick off homecoming week students at the high school will participate in daily themes. Each day, the student voted best dressed will be awarded a homecoming dance ticket. Teachers are encouraged to participate in the fun too, said a Piqua City Schools press release. Follow and like the Piqua City Schools Facebook page to see pictures of all the fun.

Thursday, Sept. 29, there will be a homecoming parade featuring the marching band, all fall sports teams, Alumni of Distinction honorees, Athletic Hall of Fame inductees and the homecoming court. The event will take place downtown and will begin at 6:30 p.m. The parade route will start on the corner of Greene Street and Main Street and travel past the gazebo on High Street. After the parade, there will be a pep rally at the gazebo on Market Street to gear up for the big game between Piqua and Greenville.

The homecoming game is Friday, Sept. 30, with kick-off at 7 p.m. This week to encourage an early crowd to participate in homecoming activities, we are doing two drawings for Piqua spirit gear. If you arrive at the stadium before 6:45 p.m., look for a table to enter your name into the drawing near the entrance. Gates open at 6 p.m. The Alumni of Distinction honorees will be announced during pre-game and the Athletic Hall of Fame inductees will be introduced throughout the game. The queen candidates will be introduced during halftime and the queen will be crowned. The king will be crowned during the homecoming dance on Oct. 1.

This year’s queen candidates are Jordan Adkins, daughter of Joy and Chris Adkins; Trista Boeke, daughter of Amy and Thomas Boeke; Rachel Cavender, daughter of Lisa and Brian Cavender; Kylee Cremeens, daughter of Tiffany and Chad Cremeens; Audrey Evans, daughter of Sherry and Shawn Evans; Zoe Leasure, daughter of Polly and Will Leasure; Carsyn Meckstroth, daughter of Kelli and Jim Meckstroth; and Kirsten Shaneyfelt, daughter of Marie and Joseph Shaneyfelt.

This year’s king candidates are Anson Cox, son of Erica Campbell and Tony Cox; Kasey Gray, son of Diannia and Jeffrey Gray; Bryson Roberts, son of Stacie and Eddie Roberts; Dre’Sean Roberts, son of Rozalynn and Jason Roberts; Sam Schmiesing, son of Paula and Chris Schmiesing; Zachary Shedd, son of Melissa and Elliott Shedd; Matthew Weiser, son of Kim and Gary Weiser; and Ethyn Wright, son of Felicia and Steve Wright.