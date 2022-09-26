Tipp City American Legion Post 586 meals, events

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City American Legion is offering meals at its Post 586 on Third Street.

• Monday, Sept. 26 — the Post will have sloppy joe sandwiches with chips and a pickle meal. The cost is $5 and serving starts at 6 p.m. until gone. Arrive early to ensure getting this great meal, according to a press release from the American Legion.

• Thursday Sept. 29 — Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will have a taco salad bar, which includes crunchy taco chips, taco meat with toppings of sour cream, cheeses, salsa, onions, jalapenos, etc. The cost is $6 and the toppings are self-serve for your enjoyment. Serving will start at 6 p.m. and the cost is $5 per meal. Bring your family and friends to enjoy this meal. Euchre will follow at 7 p.m.; the cost is $5 to participate.

• Sunday, Oct. 2 — The Post will feature the weekly Sunday breakfast. Breakfast will be served from 8 to 11 a.m. with eggs your way, pancakes, waffles, bacon, sausage, potatoes, biscuits, gravy, toast, coffee and juices. The total cost for the meal is $9. The public is invited to bring your family and friends for an enjoyable breakfast and an inviting atmosphere.

The Legion Post is located at 377 N. Third St. in Tipp City with plenty of parking in back of the Post. “Please come out and enjoy these events that are open to the public,” the release said.