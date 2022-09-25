Weekend Prep Sports Roundup

PIQUA — The Piqua boys soccer team played to a 2-2 tie with Celina Saturday at Wertz Stadium.

Nathan Buecker had both goals and Braxton Penrod had both assists.

Josh Heath had 15 saves in goal.

Northwestern 4,

Milton-Union 1

SPRINGFIELD — The Milton-Union boys soccer team dropped a road match.

Carson Brown scored the Milton-Union goal.

Nate Barker had eight saves for the Bulldogs.

GIRLS

Soccer

Northmont 6,

Piqua 0

CLAYTON — The Piqua girls soccer team lost in non-conference action Saturday.

Volleyball

Tecumseh 3,

Piqua 2

PIQUA — The Piqua volleyball team lost a marathon match Saturday 25-22, 13-25, 19-25, 25=20, 17-15.

“I am so proud of the girls for their hard work and continuing to play as a team,” Piqua coach Jenni Huelskamp said.

Jordan Adkins had 14 kills and three blocks and Sherry Sprowl had 10 kills and served four aces.

Olivia Anthony dished out 25 assists and Riley Baker had two blocks.

Elizabeth Copsey had 17 digs and seven aces and Marissa Bragg had 14 digs.

Jackson Center 3,

Covington 0

COVINGTON —The Covington volleyball lost to state-ranked Jackson Center 25-23, 25-19, 25-20.

Taylor Kirker had 15 assists, three aces and eight digs.

Nigella Reck had nine digs, nine kills and three aces and Lauren York had nine digs and three aces.

Ella Remley had three blocks, Carlie Besecker had eight digs and two blocks and Kearsten Wiggins had six digs.