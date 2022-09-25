Religion briefs

First United Church of Christ services

TROY — First United Church of Christ, located at 120 S. Market Street (corner of Canal and Market Street) invites all to join with them in worship. Services are available each Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Those who are unable to in person can join the Sunday worship service via the Facebook page of First United Church of Christ.

Come for coffee and fellowship each Sunday before worship. During worship, Rev. Lauren Allen will share an inspirational message for adults and children alike.

Richards Chapel UMC services

TROY — Richards Chapel United Methodist Church, located at 831 McKaig Ave. in Troy, invites the community to join them for worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday.

You will be welcomed by warm and caring people. Pastor Kima Cunningham will be the messenger of God’s word each week.

Those who are unable to attend can participate at 11:30 a.m. on Facebook Live by visiting Rev. Kima Cunningham’s Facebook page.

Richards Chapel’s lunch program also provides free hot lunches to anyone needing a meal from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday each week.

First Lutheran holds services

TROY — First Lutheran Church of Troy is back to public worship and invites the community to weekly worship services on Sundays at 10 a.m.

AA-Open Group will be held at 6 a.m. on Mondays, and AA-Men’s Group will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Saturdays.

First Lutheran of Troy is located at 2899 W. Main St., Troy, and can be contacted at 937-335-2323 or [email protected] Visit www.firstlutheranchurchtroy.org for more information.

Westminster Presbyterian Church services

PIQUA – Westminster Presbyterian Church invites the community to join them for worship at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday with the Reverend Josh Rodriguez officiating. Services are family friendly and feature traditional music of the season. All are welcome and they look forward to seeing everyone.

Westminster Presbyterian Church is located at 325 W. Ash Street, Piqua, and you can call 937-773-0564 with questions.

Covington Christian Church

COVINGTON — Covington Christian Church Women’s Fellowship will hold it’s last Salad Luncheon Drive-Thru of the year on Friday, Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or until everything is gone. Hot chicken salad and water chestnuts, along with a container of other various salads and a third container full of desserts will be served. Enter the Drive-Thru from the alley off Pearl Street next to Covington Christian Church and curch members will deliver the containers to your car. All meals are prepackaged and ready for pickup for a donation. We will not be taking special requests.

Covington Christian Church Country Store will also be open with homemade candies, cookies, pies, cakes, crafts and so much more. Apple Dumplings are back and orders are now being taken. Any questions may be directed to our church office at 937-473-3443.