Piqua High School seniors Johns, Roberts to play football for Captial University

PIQUA — Piqua High School seniors Brennan Johns and Bryson Roberts were a big part of Piqua making three straight trips to the playoffs and advancing to the D-II regional finals in 2021.

Now, they hope to have the same success at the next level — together.

Both Johns and Roberts signed letters of intent with Capital University in the PHS commons recently.

“Bryson (Roberts) was always pretty well locked in with Capital,” Piqua football coach Bill Nees said. “And when Brennan (Johns) visited there, he really liked it.”

Brennan Johns

Johns, 5-foot-10 and 181 pounds will play linebacker for the Comets.

“I will be playing with the little guys,” the son of Deron and Betsey Johns.

Johns was a linebacker at Piqua until moving to defensive line this past season.

He had a breakout season with 42 tackles, five sacks, 11 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

“It means everything to be signing to play football for Capital,” Johns said. “Definitely, I have a lot to learn. But, I am looking forward to the challenge.”

Nees said it will be an easy adjustment for Johns.

“He had been a linebacker all the way through,” Nees said. “And he probably was standing up on about 30 percent of the plays this year. And you have to remember, he is an excellent long snapper. When you go to college, you are looking to get on the field anyway you can.”

Johns can’t wait.

“It is great sharing this experience with Bryson (Roberts),” Johns said. “We are going to be roommates. I love the school, the players and the coaches.”

Bryson Roberts

The son of Eddie and Stacie Roberts said the choice of Capital was an easy one.

”When I visited there, I really liked it,” Roberts said. “I like everything about it. The coaches made it feel like they really wanted me there.”

After a standout season at linebacker his junior year at Piqua, he moved to safety early in the 2022 season and had similar success.

Roberts has always shown the ability to make big plays.

As a junior he had four offensive touchdowns and one defensive touchdown, making 33 tackles, recovering a fumble, interception two passes and returning one for a touchdown.

As a senior, he had 33 more tackles, one forced fumbles, four touchdowns on offense and two interceptions, returning both for touchdowns.

“I will be playing safety for Capital,” “I lost a lot of weight between my junior and senior years. I moved to safety after the Xenia game (week 3), because the coaches made some changes. There is always more learn and always things you can improve on. I am looking forward to the challenge. “

Nees said it was an easy transition for Roberts.

“He has great leadership skills and it was just a way to take advantage of his athletic ability as well. I think Capital is (a good fit for both players).”

Roberts looks forward to having Johns there as well.

“We are going to be roommates,” he said. “It is going to have someone there you know to talk to and ask if you have questions.”

As they look to provide the same “Capital” gains for the Comet defense as they did at Piqua.

