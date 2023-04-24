Dancing to the beat

By
Michael Ullery
-

David Novotny and Lea Tyler perform a mixed-style dance during Saturday evening’s Dancing With the Piqua Stars event at Romer’s Catering/A Learning Place during the annual Piqua Arts Council fundraising event.

David Novotny and Lea Tyler perform a mixed-style dance during Saturday evening’s Dancing With the Piqua Stars event at Romer’s Catering/A Learning Place during the annual Piqua Arts Council fundraising event.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR