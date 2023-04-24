Troy High School seniors Duff, Prince, Schnur make college choices

It was a busy morning in the Trojan Activity Center recently when Troy High School seniors Hannah Duff, Nick Prince and Kiernan Schnur made their college choices.

Hannah Duff

Duff, a standout in volleyball and track at Troy, will pole vault for the University of North Carolina-Charlotte.

For the daughter of John and Jennifer Tillman, the decision was an easy one.

First, I just love the state and the city,” Duff said about Charlotte, N.C. “I really liked the campus when I visited there. Going Division I was always a big goal for me and they have a really good track and field program.

Duff got off to a quick start this spring, recently clearing 11-4.

“I had a big PR by eight inches,” she said. “And I have been pretty consistent at 11-0 since.”

Duff still has three goals she wants to accomplish this season.

“I am currently fifth all time in the girls pole vault at Troy,” she said. “I want to finish in the top three. I want to clear 12-0 and I want to get to state. Those are my three goals.”

And Duff looks forward to vaulting at the next level after her high school career is done.

“I am excited about the opportunity,” Duff said.

Nick Prince

The son of Steve and Dawn Prince will play basketball for the College of Wooster after two standout seasons at Troy.

“I like the winning tradition they have,” Prince said about playing for the Fighting Scots. “The success of the program and the opportunity to play in tournaments. When I visited, the coaching staff was awesome.”

After scoring in double figures for Graham as a freshman and Miami East as a sophomore, Prince had two solid seasons for the Trojans.

As a junior, he averaged 10.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

This past season, he helped the Trojans win the MVL title and post an 18-5 record, averaging 11.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

The 6-1 guard looks forward to playing for the Fighting Scots.

“I hope I can go in there and make an impact right away,” Prince said. “I will be a point guard and shooting guard. There is always room for improvement and I am looking forward to the challenge.”

Kiernan Schnur

The son of Darin Schnur and Tiffany Cotterman is taking a different path then he expected at the college level.

He will play rugby for Thomas More University in Kentucky.

”It is located close to may dad, so that will save me some money and I like the coaches and the school,” Schnur said.

“They have a good program and are Division I in rugby.”

Schnur has been playing the sports for less than two years.

“I started playing about a year and a half ago,” he said. “At first, I never expected to play in college. But, as I started talking to college coaches, I realized I could and decided it was a good opportunity for me. I felt like there is more I can do with it. I am excited about having the opportunity and seeing what I can do at the next level.“

