Piqua home damaged by fire

PIQUA — A reported structure fire kept firefighters busy on Sunday night.

Miami County dispatchers sent Piqua firefighters to the 500 block of Park Ave. around 10:30 p.m. Callers to Miami County 9-1-11reported smoke and flames coming from the 1 1/2 story wood-frame residence.

Piqua Fire Department officers asked for a total recall followed by a second alarm. Covington Fire Department was enroute as an automatic first response with Piqua. The second alarm brought a full response from Fletcher.

Fire units arrived and found flames coming from one side of the structure and immediately began an offensive attack.

The fire was reported as under control within a half-hour.

All occupants managed to evacuate the multi-family structure. there were no injuries.

Piqua fire investigators are looking for a cause of the fire.