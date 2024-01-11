Piqua issues an update on soil sampling from battery testing

PIQUA — A work plan for soil sampling from the ESRG battery testing was developed by WSP Global, Inc., an internationally recognized environmental consulting company with local offices, according to a city of Piqua news flash.

These samples will be gathered through soil borings and surface wipes in and around the battery testing areas, the testing room, the testing pad, and the gravel storage area. The city of Piqua and the Ohio EPA have reviewed the work plan.

The work will begin in late January and is expected to be completed within four to six weeks. The work plan and results will be shared with the community upon completion.

This work plan outlines soil sampling, which includes gathering representative soil samples to analyze for previously identified inorganic materials, anions, and other substances. All locations are on City-owned property; this work will inconvenience no residents or businesses.

Piqua contracted with a third-party independent contractor for sampling and a certified laboratory to test the city’s water sources and treated water supply, with input from Ohio EPA last fall.

The sampling results from the city’s drinking water plant confirmed the water is safe for drinking, bathing, and cooking. Results from the sampling of source waters show no contamination levels.