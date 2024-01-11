LaRose announces state candidates certified for March 19 primary

COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced today that 18 candidates have been certified to appear on Ohio’s March 19 primary ballot.

LaRose also provided all county boards of elections with Directive 2024-2 which includes the list of qualifying statewide candidates and the forms of the official ballots to be used in the primary election.

“The statewide ballot is officially certified for the March 19th primary election, and this now sets in motion the work that our county boards of elections need to do to prepare for the first ballots to go out to military and overseas voters in a little more than three weeks,” said LaRose, in a press release. “We’re anticipating that 2024 will be another year of record turnout and broad public engagement in Ohio’s elections, and we’ll be ready to defend our reputation as the gold standard of elections nationwide.”

The validated candidate list includes:

Presidential

Chris Christie (R)

Ron DeSantis (R)

Nikki R. Haley (R)

Vivek Ramaswamy (R)

Donald J. Trump (R)

Joseph R. Biden (D)

Dean Phillips (D)

US Senate

Matt Dolan (R)

Frank LaRose (R)

Bernie Moreno (R)

Sherrod Brown (D)

Supreme Court

(Full term commencing Jan. 1, 2025)

Megan E. Shanahan (R)

Michael P. Donnelly (D)

(Full term commencing Jan. 2, 2025)

Joseph T. Deters (R)

Melody J. Stewart (D)

(Unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2026)

Daniel R. Hawkins (R)

Lisa Forbes (D)

Terri Jamison (D)

The deadline to register to vote in the March primary is Feb. 20, 2024. For more information on elections and how to register, go to www.VoteOhio.gov