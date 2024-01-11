Wednesday Girls Basketball Roundup

Troy’s Kiyah Baker blocks a shot attempt by D’Vaya Cooper as Jaelynn Smith is in defensive position Wednesday night at Garbry Gymnasium. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Logan Spradlin flies to the basket in front of Troy’s Jaelynn Smith. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Abby Brookhart attempts to block a shot by Troy’s Allana Bolden Wednesday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Jaida Pams goes after a loose ball as Troy’s Allana Bolden (2) and Jaelynn Smith watch. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The Piqua girls basketball team led for much of the first three quarters Wednesday night at Garbry Gymnasium.

But, Troy came up big in the fourth quarter and came away with a 28-21 win in MVL action.

Troy improved to 4-9 overall and 4-6 in the MVL with the win, while Piqua dropped to 2-10 overall and 1-9 in the MVL.

After the two teams combined for a total of three points in the third quarter, it was tied 16-16 going to the fourth quarter.

Piqua’s Abby Brookhart scored with 7:07 to go to put the Indians up 18-16.

But, Troy would answer with a 7-0 run that would lead the Trojans to victory.

After a basket by Simone Adekoya, Allana Boden hit one of two free throws to give the Trojans the lead for good at 19-18.

Jaelynn Smith and Kiyah Baker added baskett to make it 23-18 with just over three minutes remaining.

After Piqua’s Samantha Clark and Bolden traded hitting one of two free throws, Adekoya scored again and Baker hit one of two free throws to make it 27-19 with 1:06 to go.

Piqua’s Logan Spradlin hit a jumper with 49 seconds to go, before Bolden added one more free throw for the final margin.

The game started with a free throw by Bolden and a basket by Riley King to give Troy a 3-0 lead, but Spradlin had four points in a 6-0 run as Piqua took a 6-3 lead and led most of the half.

The Indians were still up 14-11, before Baker scored the final four points of the half to five Troy a 15-14 advantage at the break.

Piqua’s Audrey Bean had a field goal in the third quarter and Baker had a free throw to make it 16-16 before Troy pulled away in the final quarter.

Baker led Troy with 10 points and Adekoya added eight points.

Brookhart and Aubree Carroll both scored six points for Piqua.

Tippecanoe 37,

Vandalia 30

VANDALIA — The Tippecanoe girls basketball team got a road win to gain a share of first place in the MVL Miami Division.

Tipp is now 7-4 in all games and 6-3 in the MVL. Vandalia-Butler is 8-4 in all games and 7-3 in the MVL.

Tipp trailed 6-5 after one quarter, but led 17-15 at halftime and increased it to 26-20 after three quarters.

Courtney Post led the Red Devils with 11 points and Savannah Clawson added eight points.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]