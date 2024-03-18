Piqua Kiwanis Club thanks community for support

To the editor:

A HUGE Thank You goes out to the community and local businesses for their patronage and support of the 2024 Kiwanis Pancake Day, which was held on Saturday, March 2. With your support, Piqua Kiwanis Club is able to continue to “Serve the Children in Our Community” using the funds raised to support K-Kids at Springcreek, Washington, Piqua Central Intermediate and Piqua Catholic, Builders Club at Piqua Jr. High School, Key Club at Piqua High School, Annual Halloween Parade, Salvation Army Summer Lunch Program, Miami County Hospice Annual “Camp Pathways, Annual Spelling Bee Awards, award College Scholarships to local High School Seniors and much more.

Piqua Kiwanis Club

Ben Zimmerman, Kiwanis Club Pancake Chair

Kelly Meckstroth, Kiwanis Club President