Piqua-Lewis Boyer DAR installs chapter officers

PIQUA — The Piqua-Lewis Boyer Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently installed their 2022-25 chapter officers. They are Regent Samantha Miller, First Vice-Regent Mary Knapke, Second Vice-Regent Patty Kaplan, Chaplin Melissa Simmons, Recording Secretary Arlene Hetzer, Corresponding Secretary Julie Swank, Treasurer Lyn Englin, Assistant Treasurer Marianne Ober, Registrar Sharon Maingi, Historian Stephanie Winchester, and Librarian Wendy Watson.

The Piqua-Lewis Boyer Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is the chapter located in Miami and Shelby counties, and all members can trace their ancestry to patriots who fought in or aided the American Revolution.