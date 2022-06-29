City of Piqua preparing to celebrate Independence Day with Piqua’s 4th Fest

By Haylee Pence

PIQUA – Join the city of Piqua in celebrating Independence Day at the Piqua 4th Fest from 3–9:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4 in downtown Piqua. The fireworks display begins at 10 p.m.

The Piqua Civic Band will be performing at 3 p.m. in the Fort Piqua Plaza Ballroom. The other musical groups performing are the Michelle Robinson Band at 6 p.m. and Dat Band at 8 p.m. Michelle Robinson is based out of Cincinnati and typically performs acoustically with some other genres in the mix from the band members. Dat Band is is out of Cincinnati as well.

“We are dedicated to delivering high-quality funk, soul, rock, and r&b music,” according to the band’s bio.

Other activities available include a pop-up splash pad starting at 3 p.m. There will also be Zip Lining Down Main Street, which is a new activity this year. A rock climbing wall will be available throughout the event. Other activities include “euro bungee, ninja warrior run, nine-hole mini golf, camper photo booth, magician, face painting, glitter tattoos, balloon artist, and jumbo games,” according to Brittany Van Horn, Special Events Coordinator for the city of Piqua.

Van Horn stated, “There will be great food options from local food trucks Kona Ice, Nuts4U, Guelaguetza Mexican Street Food, Scottish Thistle and various downtown businesses.”

The fireworks display is being held at Jackson Tube Service, Inc. and will be available to watch throughout downtown Piqua as well as the Miami Valley Centre Mall. For a diagram of the fireworks viewing areas, visit https://piquaoh.org/piqua-4th-fest/firework-viewing-areas/.

The fireworks display are expected to last for 20 minutes.

“We are very excited to be able to celebrate with the Piqua community. We hope everyone comes down to enjoy these FREE activities with their friends and families,” stated Van Horn.

The event is sponsored by the city of Piqua, Jackson Tube Service, Inc., Miami Valley Centre Mall, and Premier Health.

For more information, visit https://piquaoh.org/piqua-4th-fest/.