Piqua announces 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame class

The Piqua Athletic Hall of Fame will induct seven new members into the Hall of Fame this fall.

They will be honored at the home football game on Sept. 30 and will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Oct. 1 in a ceremony at Piqua Country Club.

The inductees for 2022 include Ryan Beougher, Tara Trissel Larison and Kayla Miller.

They will be joined by the 2021 and 2020 inductees that were previously announced.

The 2020 inductees are Ken Magoteaux and Pete Rolf.

The 2021 inductees are Kyle Bryant and Bill Nees.

Christmas

in July

WEBSTER — The annual Christmas in July Golf Fundraiser in Memory of Staci Jo Blythe will be held on July 16 at Stillwater Valley Golf Club.

All proceeds from this event will be used to provide Christmas gifts for needy kids in our area as well as kids who are inpatient on Christmas at Nationwide Childrens Hospital who receive treatment at the James Cancer Hospital at Ohio State University, where Staci also received treatment.

Being with family and celebrating the birth of Jesus were always what Staci’s Christmas was about and that continues on.

The format for this event will be a 4-person scramble with a Peoria handicap system.

It will be a a shotgun start at 8 a.m.

Information and registration forms are available at the golf course and on the Stillwater Valley Golf Club website.

Hole sponsorships are available for $50 and can be sent to the Stillwater Valley Golf Club at 9,235 Seibt Road, Bradford, Ohio, 45308.

Deadline for entry is July 12 The family ask that you keep this event in your prayers that more children might be helped this Christmas season.

Buccs accepting

Hall nominations

COVINGTON — In 1984 the Covington Athletic Department initiated an Athletic Hall of Fame to honor those Covington graduates who have distinguished themselves in athletics. Over the past thirty-nine years, C.H.S. has inducted 93 members, 37 honorary members and seven teams. This coming year marks the 40th year for this event.

Next year’s Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Friday, November 25, 2022, before the high school boys’ basketball game vs. Ansonia, at approximately 5:30pm. The Hall of Fame inductees will also be introduced between the JV and Varsity boys’ basketball games that night.

Anyone wishing to submit a nomination should do so with a letter to the Athletic Director detailing as much information as possible about the potential inductee. Deadline for nominations is August 15, 2022.

Please address letters to: Covington Athletic Department, 807 Chestnut St., Covington OH 45318.

Anyone with questions can call (937) 473-2552.