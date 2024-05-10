Piqua Library announces Tech Time, Summer Reading Club

By Amantha Garpiel

PIQUA — The Piqua Public Library, located at 116 W. High St., is excited to announce a new program and the start of Summer Reading Club.

The new program, Tech Time, is a program aimed at increasing digital literacy among seniors in the community.

The first two meetings are scheduled for May 17 from 11 a.m. to noon and May 22 from 2 to 3 p.m. The program is being offered in-person and online via Microsoft Teams.

On May 17, seniors will receive assistance on general internet usage and website browsing from a library staff member. Laptops will be provided for in-person attendees, but registration is required to attend in-person. To attend virtually, visit our website at www.piqualibrary.org/tech-time

The second meeting, on May 22, is a bring your own device program.

Attendees, both virtual and in-person, can bring their phones, tablets or laptops to ask questions and receive one-on-one assistance with operating their device.

To register to attend either of the two Tech Time meetings, visit www.piqualibrary.org/tech-time.

On Monday, May 13, the library is hosting a Financial Seminar led by an area bank manager. The topic is Managing Debt, and the program is open to attendees of all ages.

The seminar begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Louis Room near the first floor Circulation Desk of the Piqua Public Library.

With the start of summer also comes the kickoff to Summer Reading.

Registration for the Piqua Public Library’s Summer Reading Club begins on May 20th for patrons.

For any questions regarding the library programs, call 937-773-6753.

