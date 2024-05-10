Troy-Hayner Cultural Center to hold poetry reading event

The authors who will be featured at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s annual poetry reading event on June 8. Courtesy photo

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., will hold its free annual poetry reading event on June 8 starting at 6 p.m.

The center has hosted a poetry reading event since 2019. The 2024 poetry event was curated by Kate Niemi-Adams to encourage a diversity of subject matter, perspective, rhythm and meaning.

The invited poets will read their own works in five-minute segments followed by an intermission featuring hors d’oeuvres and a wine bar. The second half of the evening will feature a one-hour open mic. Poets who wish to read one of their own poems can sign up beginning at 6 p.m. for one of the 10 open mic spots.

Featured poets from across Ohio and Michigan include author and poet Yvonne Osborne of Brown City, Michigan; Dick Westheimer of Batavia; Stella Mia Ling of Wilmington, and Karen Scott of Columbus. Amy Jo Schoonover, Shannon McKeehen, Gwen Owen, Ada W. Wood, Steve Broidy and Melanie Dusseau will also be featured at the event.

The authors have been published in many poetry journals across the country. The poets’ publications and books can be purchased during intermission where attendees can meet the poets and enjoy the community of poetry enthusiasts.

For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org/poetry.