Piqua Library celebrates Black History Month with African Dance showcase

By Amantha Garpiel

For Miami Valley Today

PIQUA – The Piqua Public Library has a special event for February to celebrate Black History Month.

Charneka Whitfield is returning for a second time to share African culture through dance with anyone attending the showcase.

The event date has recently been changed and the African Dance showcase is being held on Saturday, Feb. 17, from 4 to 6 p.m.

This event is being held on the fourth floor in the Fort Piqua Plaza.

“I was fortunate to see her showcase last year, and I am very excited to see what she brings this year to help us celebrate Black History Month,” said library Programming Coordinator Lanee Bowles.

There are free tickets available at the circulation desk on the first floor of the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St.

Unrelated to the special events for Black History Month, the library is bringing in therapy dogs for two events during the month of February.

The Perfect Paws events are for kids and teens aged 6 to 17 years old.

The dogs will be in the library on Tuesdays, Feb. 13 and 20, from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Louis Room located next to the circulation desk.

Registration is required and anyone wishing to attend can sign up on the library’s website, www.piqualibrary.org, by going to the event calendar and clicking on the Perfect Paws event and then the sign up link.