Tippecanoe bowlers drop matches with Sidney

SIDNEY — The Tippecanoe bowling teams dropped matches with Sidney Thursday at Bel-Mar Lanes.

BOYS

Sidney 2,367,

Tippecanoe 1,784

The Tippecanoe boys bowling team dropped to 9-12 overall and 6-11 in the MVL.

Hunter Herzog rolled games of 160 and 200 to lead Tipp.

Lukas Heitbrink had games of 158 and 169 and Scott Lohnes rolled games of 168 and 143.

Hayden Sherwood bowled games of 131 and 135, Connor Demange rolled a 136 and Brenden Blacketer added a 96 game.

Tipp had baker games of 130 and 188.

GIRLS

Sidney 1,727,

Tippecanoe 1,639

The Tippecanoe girls bowling team dropped to 12-9 overall and 10-7 in the MVL.

Alyssa Lundsford led Tipp with games of 145 and 192.

Jocelyn Gold had games of 138 and 158 and Morgan Wolbers bowled games of 141 and 98.

Brynna Sears bowled a 174 game, Marry McCormick had a 123 game, Marissa Hollen rolled a 102 game and Isabella Reynolds added a 91 game.

Tipp had baker games of 139 and 138.