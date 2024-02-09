Thursday Girls Basketball Roundup

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union girls basketball team closed the regular season with a 35-21 win over Riverside.

The Bulldogs finished 17-5 overall and 9-5 in the TRC.

Milton led 7-5 after one quarter, but trailed 18-16 at halftime.

The Bulldogs blanked the Pirates in the third quarter to take a 22-18 lead and pulled away in the fourth quarter.

Jenna Brumbaugh had 15 points, seven rebounds and four steals and Sophie Layman had eight points and nine rebounds.

Ava Berberich had five points and four steals and Shannon Brumbaugh pulled down six rebounds.

Kate Copp had seven rebounds and four assists.

Troy Christian 50,

Bethel 24

BRANDT — The Troy Christian girls basketball team improved to 11-10 overall and finished 5-9 in the TRC with a road win Thursday night.

The Eagles will host Northwestern Saturday to close the regular season.

Bethel finished the regular season 3-19 overall and 1-13 in the TRC.

Troy Christian led 20-4, 30-17 and 44-22 at the quarter breaks.

Newton 40,

National Trail 20

NEW PARIS — The Newton girls basketball team improved to 11-10 Thursday and finished 6-5 in the WOAC.

Newton will host Houston Saturday to close the regular season.

The Indians led 9-4, 22-9 and 31-16 at the quarter breaks.