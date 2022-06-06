Piqua man arraigned on felonious assault

By Sam Wildow

[email protected]

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP — A Piqua man was arraigned on felonious assault on Monday following a reported stabbing over the weekend.

Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a medic responded to the assault at approximately 12:50 p.m. on Saturday. The assault was reported on the 7000 block of Rangeline Road in Newberry Township.

According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, it was found that an adult female had been stabbed in the leg. The weapon was a razor blade style box cutter, and the victim was not seriously injured.

Patrick A. Penny, 54, of Piqua, was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail following the incident. Penny was arraigned on second-degree felonious assault on Monday in Miami County Municipal Court. Penny entered a plea of not guilty.

Penny’s bond was set at $2,500, and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim if he is released from the Miami County Jail.