Pleasant Hill VFW holding dinners

For the Miami Valley Today

PLEASANT HILL — The Pleasant Hill VFW 6557 on Fenner Road will offer a dinner on the following weekends for dine in or carry out:

• Saturday, June 11, they will hold a Fish Fry. which will include three pieces of fish with french fries, baked beans, and apple sauce for $8 from 5-7 p.m.

• Saturday, June 18, they will hold a Pork Chop Dinner, which will include marinated pork chop with baked potato and vegtable for $10 from 5-7 p.m. Non marinated also available.

• Friday, June 24, they will offer a choice of three pieces of fish for $8, 21 pieces of shrimp for $8 or a combination of one piece of fish and 21 piece of shrimp for $9. Froglegs for $15. All served with french fries and coleslaw from 6-7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, June 25, they will offer t-bone steak with baked potato, salad, and a roll for $15 from 5-7 p.m.