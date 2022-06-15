Piqua man facing drug charges

PIQUA —Detectives and deputies from the Miami County Sheriffs’s Office served a pair of search warrants in the City of Piqua on Tuesday.

One man is in the Miami County Jail as a result of the warrants. Marquis Devon Purter, 34, of Piqua was incarcerated and is charged with manufacturing drugs, trafficking cocaine, and trafficking methamphetamines. Purter is currently on active parole for a prior drug related arrest.

Deputies searched residences at 716 Boal Ave. and 1010 Eleanor Ave.

Sheriff Dave Duchak said, “The search warrants were the culmination of a several months long investigation into drug trafficking within Miami County. Items seized included cocaine, methamphetamine, digital scales, U.S. currency, a cocaine press, and other forms of drug paraphernalia. Additionally, four motor vehicles and on ATV were seized.”

Duchak said that applications for forfeiture of the vehicles have been submitted.

Detectives are continuing their investigation and additional charges may be forthcoming.