A concert for mom

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — This summer, visitors can once again enjoy painted pianos in downtown Troy.

Sponsored by the city of Troy and Troy Main Street, the Painted Pianos Project is back. This summer, six “upcycled” pianos donated by area families will show off the paintings of local artists. You can see those works of art at six locations:

• The Miami County Courthouse Plaza

• Near Prouty Plaza

• In front of Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop

• Near Purebred Coffee Co.

• Near Insightful Eyewear

• Next to the entrance of Be You Boutique

The pianos will be in place from June 13 into August, inviting visitors to engage with downtown Troy while celebrating visual arts and music. Artists include Annette Cargill, Ellie Wannemacher, and Abigail Twiss, illustrator Jeff Shultz, Beth Kerber, Skyler Kerber, Christy Veres, and Susan Westfall.

Street pianos as art picked up popularity in major cities through programs like the Play Me, I’m Yours program in the UK, and the trend spread worldwide through the 2000s and 2010s. Outdoor art like the Painted Pianos Project can create a more interactive and walkable downtown, engage community members, and help promote the downtown to residents and visitors.

The city and Troy Main Street thank Chad Cannon, Janet Fahnestock Stephens, Richard and Katie Grow, Beth Dalton, Jennifer Ballard, and Lora Wiedenheft for donating pianos. Scott and Kim Oglesbee donated their professional piano tuning services for the second year, and Lowe’s of Troy provided painting materials. Thanks also go to Troy-Hayner Cultural Center for their support and to local businesses and individuals for making this project possible by covering and uncovering the pianos each day.