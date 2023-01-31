Piqua man sentenced for sex offense

TROY — A Piqua man was sentenced to 12 months of jail time for four counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, fourth-degree felonies.

Tristen Johnson, 19, of Piqua, received 12 months for each count of pandering obscenity involving a minor to be served concurrent to one another by Judge Jeannine N. Pratt of Miami County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Johnson will have a maximum of five years of post-release control and will be required to register as a tier II sex offender for the next 25 years.

Johnson entered a guilty plea on March 24, 2022.

Pratt said, “I thought long and hard about your case. You’re young, but you’re acting like a hooligan.”

Johnson was released on bond and was required to follow various restrictions, including not being around minor children. According to Pratt, Johnson was still “acting irresponsibly” by being around minor children.

After delivering his sentence, Pratt commented, “I don’t believe you’re taking this seriously and understanding that what you did was wrong. This has to be a wake-up call.”

Johnson had 96 days of jail credit.

During his defense statement, Johnson said, “The case you put in front of me is not mine.”

According to Pratt, these factors exacerbated the offense, the victim’s age, the relationship between the victim and Johnson, and the psychological harm the victim underwent.

The victim, child services, and the foster parent of the victim each sent in impact statements, but Pratt disregarded the statement sent in by the foster parent.

According to police records, Johnson uploaded a video clip of himself and his minor partner having intercourse on Snapchat without the partners consent.