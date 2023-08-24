Piqua Municipal Government Complex change in hours

PIQUA — The city of Piqua has announced a change of hours for the Municipal Government Complex

Effective Sept. 11, 2023, the Municipal Government Complex (MGC) buildings operating hours will change to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, according to the city of Piqua’s website. This decision is made out of careful consideration of the needs of our residents and with the efficient operation of our departments in mind.

City staff will continue to prioritize our residents’ needs and should there be a requirement outside of the new operational hours, our team will make themselves available Monday through Friday until 5 p.m. by appointment. Click here for more information: https://www.piquaoh.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=211