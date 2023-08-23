Piqua community energy savings day

PIQUA — The demand for electricity is expected to be high over the next several 24 hours and a Community Energy Savings Day has been issued for Aug. 23, and 24, according to a news flash from the city of Piqua.

How Can You Help? By taking these simple steps, you can help your community save money and help the environment:

• Use less electricity between 1 to 6 p.m. in the summer;

• During the summer, close your window blinds or drapes to block the sun’s heat and raise your thermostat to 78 degrees or higher;

• Shift household chores, like doing laundry or using the dishwasher, to avoid these hours.

