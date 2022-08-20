Prep Football Roundup

DAYTON — The Piqua football team extended its regular season win streak to 17 games and opened the season with a 55-0 win over Belmont at Welcome Stadium.

Piqua will host West Carrollton Friday.

Quarterback Brady Ouhl completed seven of eight passes for 55 yards and one touchdown.

Sam Schmiesing led the rushing attack with 67 yards on six carries and Mickey Anderson led the receivers with three catches for 23 yards.

Piqua got an eight-yard TD run from Bryson Robers and seven-yard TD run from Ky Warner to go up 14-0 after one quarter.

Bryson Roberts had a 3-yard TD run in the second quarter, Schmiesing scored from one yard out and Ryan Brown caught a nine-yard TD pass from Ouhl as Piqua led 35-0 at the break.

In the third quarter, Dre’sean Roberts returned a kickoff 98 yards for a score and Andrew Miller ran one-yard for a score to make it 49-0.

In the fourth quarter, Jerico Burns ran five yards for a touchdown.

Jackson Trombley made seven PAT kicks.

Colten Beougher had six tackles, including two for loss for the defense, while Schmiesing had six tackles, including one for loss.

Brennan Johns had a sack.