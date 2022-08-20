Troy football opens season with 56-24 win over Dunbar

TROY — The Troy Everhart coaching era with the Troy High School football team may have gotten off to an impressive start.

But, the coach knows there are bigger challenges ahead.

The Trojans Wing-T offense was clicking on all cylinders in a 59-24 win over Dunbar Friday night to Troy’s home opener at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Troy will face Xenia at home Friday to open MVL play.

“We have a lot of work to do,” Everhart said. “Offensively, it was a pretty good start. Defensively, I have to do a better job of having the team ready.”

But, in a game where Troy never punted, the Trojans used a number of backs to go up-and-down the field on the Wolverines and starting quarterback Donnie Stanley completed Troy’s only pass of the game to set up a touchdown.

“Except for one thing, it was a good night for the offense,” Everhart said.

Unofficially, Nick Kawecki had 105 yards rushing on 10 carries and Jahari Ward added 98 yards on 13 carries.

Colin Stoltz added 99 yards on eight carries and Willie Ritchie had four carries for 23 yards and caught the Trojans only pass.

Dakota Manson added 31 yards on three carries.

At the same time, the Troy defense gave the offense two short fields in the opening half and Logan Ullery had a 40-yard return of an interception for a TD.

“That was a huge play by Logan Ullery,” Everhart said. “He just keeps improving.”

But, Dunbar quarterback Jay’vian Graves completed 12 of 23 passes for 225 yards and four touchdowns, including three by Ke’shaun Golden — who had five catches for 166 yards.

“That is something we will work on and get fixed,” Everhart said.

Graves and Golden hooked up for a 66-yard TD pass on the second play of the game to put Dunbar up 6-0.

Troy immediately responded by going 69 yards on 11 plays.

After a 20-yard TD run by Ritchie was wiped out by penalty, Ward punched it in from 1-yard out and Andrew Helman’s kick gave Troy the lead for good at 7-6.

On Dunbar’s next possession, Devon Strobel recovered a fumble at the eight-yard line and Ward scored from two-yards out three plays later, with Helman’s kick making it 14-6.

Troy would then go 57 yards with Stanley’s 43-yard pass to Ritchie on third-and-11 setting up Kawecki running it in from two yards out and Helman’s kick made it 21-6.

On Dunbar’s next possession, Ullery would step in front of a Graves pass at the Dunbar 40 and take it to the house, with Helman’s kick making it 28-6.

Dunbar would answere with a 30-yard TD pass from Graves to Golden to close the deficit to 28-12.

Kawecki would break free on a 36-yard TD run on Troy’s next possession, with Cameron Stoltz’s kick making it 35-12.

With 49 seconds left in the half, Graves would throw a 22-yard TD pass on a tipped ball that Dunbar came down with to make it 35-18.

But, Troy would score just before the break on Colin Stoltz’s 22-yard run and Cameron Stoltz’s kick made it 42-18 at the break.

The Trojans added a three-play, 36-yard drive to open the second half.

Colin Stoltz ran 16 yards down to the nine yard line and scored on the next play.

Tyler Lewis’ kick made it 49-18.

Graves would hook up with Golden on a 36-yard TD pass to make it 49-18, before Kawecki added the final scored on a 16-yard TD run, with Lewis kicking the PAT.

Now, the Trojans get ready for a big game with Xenia.

“It is an honor to represent Troy, it is an honor to wear the star,” Everhart said. “They (every game) are all big.”

And the Trojans got the season off to a good start.

