Piqua Police Department reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department

June 17

UNRULY/TRESPASSING: Dispatched on the report of an adult male chasing a known subject out of a residence on South Main Street at 6:41 a.m.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: There was a report of two dogs running loose in the area of South Street at 9:57 a.m. Dogs were located but only one had a collar on with no visible tag. The dogs did not appear to be aggressive or injured and was unable to get close to either one. Animal Shelter was advised so they could respond to attempt to catch the dogs.

CHILD ENDANGERING: There was a report of a child left unattended outside. The location was redacted.

MENACING: Caller reported that her neighbor threatened her on the 400 block of Wood Street at noon. Case is pending further investigation.

ACCIDENT: A two-vehicle crash was reported in the area of Covington Avenue and Robert M Davis Parkway at 2:31 p.m.

AGENCY ASSIST: A Piqua officer responded to an assist fire department call on the 400 block of Wilson Avenue at 2:55 p.m. An officer found light smoke in the home. Fire Department arrived a short time later.

THEFT: A report was taken for theft of a pair of shoes from a porch on the 700 block of Young Street at 4:05 p.m.

TRESPASSING: Dispatched to the 100 block of Staunton Street for a disturbance complaint at 7:16 p.m. Female said a male showed up to the address to fight another male. The male was trespassed from the address, and the other male was arrested on an active warrant.

DISORDERLY: There was a neighbor complaint made on the 600 block of Boal Avenue at 7:35 p.m. Caller believed the neighbor called her children a name. Neighbor denied talking to the children.

HARASSMENT: A complainant advised she had been receiving unwanted phone calls from her neighbor on the 400 block of Wood Street. Her neighbor was warned for telephone harassment.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Dispatched to the 1900 block of Covington for a criminal damage complaint at 9:09 p.m. The male advised someone damaged two or his vehicles while they were parked in the parking lot.

MENACING: A male was trespassed from Dairy Queen at the owner’s request due to an issue with an employee at 10:35 p.m.

June 18

WARRANT: Officers obtained information about a subject with a warrant at the bar 1 More on Wood Street at 12:31 a.m. The male was located, arrested, and incarcerated. Jah D. Batdorf, 28, of Troy, was picked on charges of third-degree felony tampering with evidence, third-degree felony having weapons while under disability, and fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

DISTURBANCE: Report taken for several people in a verbal argument in an alley on the 600 block of Boal Avenue at 1:02 a.m. All parties were warned for disorderly conduct, and two juvenile were warned for curfew violations.

HARASSMENT: Owner of the Red Roof Inn reported a former employee calling the business repeatedly. Subject was warned for telephone harassment and trespassing.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT: Caller advised that his new neighbor was driving over his property when coming and going from the property next door on the 300 block of Wood Street at 3:02 p.m. Both parties agreed to leave each other alone and to stay off the others’ property. Additional options were presented to the involved parties like putting up a privacy fence.

THEFT: A theft was reported on the 300 block of South Main Street. Complainant reported that items were taken out of his wallet. Case is pending further investigation.

THEFT: Report taken for theft of a motor vehicle on the 300 block of Harrison Street at 5:07 p.m.

DISORDERLY: Dispatched to the 400 block of New Street for a neighbor complaint at 10:03 p.m. The female advised her neighbor yelled at her when she was walking her dog.

SHOTS/SUSPICIOUS: Dispatched to the area of the 400 block of Pinewood Avenue for a shots fired complaint at 10:54 p.m. Dispatch advised the caller reported hearing 4-5 shots in the area. Officers checked the area and also spoke to neighbors around the neighborhood. Nothing suspicious was found, and the neighbors did not hear the shots.

DISORDERLY: Intoxicated male was observed walking into traffic in the area of North Main and East Ash streets at 11:21 p.m. Male was warned and advised to go home for the night.