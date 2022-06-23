Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office

June 20

TRAFFIC: A deputy was traveling north bound on College Avenue in Piqua when they pulled up next to a green Dodge Neon. When pulling up next to the vehicle, the deputy noted the other driver slumped down as if he was attempting to stay out of view of the deputy. Upon running the license plate through LEADS, it came back with expired registration and the registered owner has a warrant out of Shelby County. At that time, the deputy proceeded to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle at High Street and Walker Street at 7:23 a.m. Upon further investigation, K9 Vello alerted to the odor of narcotics inside the vehicle. A used syringe was located in the driver door, a clear canister containing suspected drug residue was located in the center console, marijuana roaches were located inside the center console, and drug paraphernalia was located inside the trunk of the vehicle. Charges are pending at this time.

THEFT: A deputy responded to the 5000 block of North Lostcreek Shelby Road in Lostcreek Township on a theft complaint. The reporting party advised a trailer was broken into and multiple tools were taken. This case is pending.

TRAFFIC: A deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for displaying a fictitious license plate on the 8000 block of U.S. Route 40 in Bethel Township at 1:54 p.m. During the traffic stop investigation, the deputy learned the driver was operating the motor vehicle without a valid license. Subsequently consent was gained to search the vehicle and seven used syringes were located inside of a backpack, belonging to the driver. The deputy also located two small plastic zip-loc baggies containing a white crystal substance, which appeared to be methamphetamine. The white substance will be sent to the Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab for confirmation.

HIT SKIP: A deputy responded to the 5000 block of North Rangeline Road in Newberry on reports of a hit-skip accident at 1:54 p.m. After further investigation, it was found an unknown vehicle traveled off the roadway right, striking two mailboxes before entering the road again. This case is pending.

CHILD ABUSE: A deputy responded to the Dollar General in Bradford in reference to a possible child endangering. A report was taken. This case is closed.

WARRANT: At approximately 6 p.m., a deputy responded to the 2000 block of West State Route 571 in Monroe Township in reference to two individuals having active warrants at the address. Three people were arrested on warrants. Several vehicles were seized along with firearms and suspected narcotics. This is an active investigation.

SUSPICIOUS: A deputy was dispatched to the 3000 block of Redbud Drive in Monroe Township for a disturbance at approximately 9 p.m. While investigating the matter, the deputy found that someone had reported a false tip through the anonymous tip line. This was the third time deputies have responded to this area for the same complaint. After reviewing the previous reports, this false tip is believed to be a “swatting” prank. There are no further leads at this time.

June 21

LOST/THEFT: A subject reported his license plate was stolen on the 1000 block of South State Route 201 in Elizabeth Township. When hooking up his camper at a camp ground, he realized the license plate to his truck was missing. The license plate has been entered into LEADS as stolen. This case is pending further investigation.

AGENCY ASSIST: A deputy responded to the 4000 block of Iddings Road in Union Township to assist the Miami County Animal Shelter in reference to an animal complaint. After further investigation, nine dogs were removed from the residence. This case is pending.

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to the Transfer Station on North County Road 25A for a theft complaint at 1:30 p.m. Upon further investigation, a business came to the Miami County Transfer Station, dropped off a load of lumber, and left without paying. The total was $301.28. At this time, the Transfer Station is not looking for charges and just wants the payment. This case is pending further investigation.

AGENCY ASSIST: At 1:30 p.m., deputies along with Tipp City EMS responded to the 1000 block of Ginghamsburg-Frederick Road in Monroe Township, which is the location of a new Dayton Power & Light substation being built. The initial dispatch indicated a male had fallen down a hole head first, which was approximately 10 feet deep and 2.5 feet wide. They were initially told the male was talking and alert. Prior to arrival, dispatch advised the male was out of the hole but CPR was in progress. The male subject was transported an area hospital.

BURGLARY: A burglary complaint was made on the 600 block of West Geiserman Road in Springcreek Township at 1:43 p.m. This case is pending.

UNRULY: At approximately 3 p.m., a deputy responded to the area of the 2000 block of Troy Sidney Road in reference to an unruly juvenile. The juvenile was located and transported back to the residence. This case is closed.

SUSPCIOUS: A deputy responded to the 1000 block of Troy Sidney Road in Staunton Township on a report of a small baggie with white powder located in the parking lot. Upon arrival, a small baggie with suspected methamphetamine was located and seized.

ACCIDENT: A deputy was dispatched to the 8000 block of Markley Road in Union Township for an accident at 6:58 p.m. After investigation, the driver was believed to be impaired and was arrested for OVI.

CHILD ABUSE: A deputy was dispatched to Spiker Road in Washington Township in reference to a child abuse complaint at 11:14 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a nurse from Dayton Children’s Hospital for a report of possible child abuse for a patient who was brought into their emergency room. It was reported that the child was picked up from the father’s residence and was taken to Dayton Children’s hospital by the mother to be checked out for bruising found on the child. This case will be forwarded to child protective services for additional review.