Special Olympics Powerlifters place at tournament

For the Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Special Olympics Powerlifting Team competed at the Southwest Ohio Special Olympics Powerlifting Tournament on May 21. The Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, also known as Riverside, administers and oversees the Miami County Special Olympics program.

At the event, athletes from numerous counties in the southwest Ohio region competed in the tournament. Below are results for Miami County’s athletes in their respective weight classes:

• Cooper Brown: 1st place Bench Press 95 lbs., 1st place Dead Lift 185 lbs., 1st Overall

• Austin Gosline: 1st place Bench Press 195 lbs., 2nd place Dead Lift 274 lbs., 1st Overall

• Justine Hoffmann: 1st place Dead Lift 125 lbs.

• Caleb Karnehm: 2nd place Bench Press 175 lbs., 1st place Dead Lift 285 lbs., 2nd Overall

• Noah Rocke: 2nd place Dead Lift 85 lbs.

• Brady Schneider: 3rd place Bench Press 85 lbs., 3rd place Dead Lift 164 lbs., 3rd Overall

• Tristan Yingst: 2nd place Bench Press 135 lbs., 2nd place Dead Lift 315 lbs., 2nd Overall

• Nick Weaver: 2nd place Bench Press 55 lbs., 2nd place Dead Lift 155 lbs., 2nd Overall

• Ethan Via: 1st place Bench Press 65 lbs., 1st place Dead Lift 155 lbs., 1st Overall

Six members of the team will head to the Special Olympics Ohio Summer Games June 24-26 at The Ohio State University in Columbus.

Miami County Special Olympics is a program of the Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, known locally as Riverside. It is an affiliate of Special Olympics Ohio and the internationally recognized Special Olympics organization. Miami County Special Olympics offers a wide variety of year-round individual and team sports for anyone with an intellectual disability, ages 8 and older. Sports included are basketball, softball, volleyball, soccer, flag football, cheerleading, powerlifting, golf and swimming.

Each program promotes athletes’ emotional, physical and social health and instills a strong work-ethic and sense of teamwork. Through successful experiences, athletes build confidence and a positive self-image which carries over into the classroom, jobs and community. For more about Miami County Special Olympics or how to volunteer, visit riversidedd.org or call (937) 440-3000.