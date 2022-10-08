Piqua police investigating armed robbery

PIQUA — Piqua police are investigating a reported armed robbery that occurred at the CVS Pharmacy on College Street on Friday evening.

Deputy Chief Marty Grove said that officers responded to the report of a robbery in progress around 9 p.m.

When officers arrived they were told that a male subject entered the store just before closing, waited his turn in line at the pharmacy counter, then handed an employee a note stating this was an armed robbery and a list of narcotics that was to be handed over.

Employees complied with the demand. At that point, the suspect allegedly began to grab additional various items that were lying loose in the vicinity before leaving the store.

Grove said that the suspect attempted to leave after the store closed and was forced to “break out” of the store due to the doors having locked.

The suspect left the area on foot and was last seen entering a Dodge Charger or Challenger, in the vicinity of Water and Franklin Street.

Police are continuing to investigate the robbery, said Grove, who added that detectives will also search data bases that track similar activities around the state.

If anyone has information regarding the robbery, please contact Piqua Police at 937-778-2027 or by calling 9-1-1.