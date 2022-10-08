Welcome to the 2022 Parade of Homes

On behalf of the Western Ohio Home Builders Association and our presenting sponsor, Minster Bank, it is our pleasure to welcome you to the 2022 Fall Parade of Homes on Oct. 15-16. We are really excited to bring you one of the largest Parade of Homes in recent years. Despite supply chain issues that continue to plague the industry coupled with skilled labor shortages, some of the area’s best home builders are ready to showcase for you 15 beautiful homes and there are an additional four virtual homes to see on our website at www.poh.westernohiohba.com. Visitors to this year’s Parade will get the opportunity to talk with 10 different builders in locations from Tipp City to Anna. We’re covering Miami, Darke and Shelby counties.

The Parade of Homes is the best opportunity to visit with builders and see the latest home design, technology, appliances, lighting, and exterior features. The Parade of Homes is our builder’s chance to introduce themselves and showcase new products and designs and your chance to see what features would best enhance your life. It’s also a great opportunity to visit different areas of the Miami Valley and see what areas best suit your lifestyle.

As you explore these homes, we hope you are inspired by what our builders, designers, and trade contractors have created. As an association, we are proud to have so many innovative people providing quality products for you to enjoy.

We would also like to take this opportunity to thank our sponsors. None of this could be accomplished without the dedicated professionals who help us put on this Parade. We thank every one of you!

We hope you enjoy the Parade and if you are looking to build your first home, your move up home or your retirement home, please contact one of the home builders in the Parade or visit our website at www.westernohiohba.com for a list of builders. Thanks for attending the Fall Parade of Homes!