Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

TUESDAY

-4:37 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 300 block of Blaine Avenue.

-3:47 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Walmart on East Ash Street.

-2:01 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 400 block of North Main Street.

-9:51 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Planet Fitness on East Ash Street.

-9:12 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Dick Lumpkin’s Auto Body on Robert M Davis Parkway.

MONDAY

-11:20 p.m.: theft. Rachel L. Scott, 39, of Greenville, was charged with theft, driving under suspension and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

-7:52 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of Young Street. Dylan M. Jump, 25, of Piqua, was charged with DUI and driving under OVI suspension.

-5:12 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street. William T. Dickinson, 36, of Bellefontaine, was charged with theft.

-4:52 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 800 block of Fisk Street.

-2:59 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Cubesmart Self Storage on Robert M. Davis Parkway.

-10:22 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at the Clark station on Looney Road.

-9:20 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 700 block of Young Street.

-8:55 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at the Piqua Water Works on North state Route 66.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.