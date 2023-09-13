Boys Tuesday/Wednesday Roundup

Piqua’s Hunter Steinke hits a tee shot on par-3 third hole at Echo Hills Tuesday as teammate Sabastian Karabinis watches. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Gabe Sloan hits a putt on the ninth green as teammate Aiden Applegate gets a read. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The Piqua boys golf team improved to 7-2 in MVL play Tuesday, topping Greenville 154-174 on the front nine at Echo Hills.

The Indians final MVL match is with Troy next week.

“We tied are lowest score of the season,” Piqua coach Andy Johnson said. “I am pretty sure this is the most wins we have had (in the MVL since joining the conference). We are playing really well. There are some small things we could do a better job of executing on, but I really like that we are playing well at this time in the season.”

Richard Price took medalist honors with a 37.

Hunter Steinke and Sabastian Karabinis shared medalist honors with 38s, Gabe Sloan had a 41 and Evan Clark and Aiden Applegate shot 44.

Russia 166,

Troy 175

PIQUA — In a match played at Piqua Country Club, Troy boys golf team lost a close one.

Troy dropped to 8-2 overall with the loss.

“The guys hung in good with a very good Russia team for the first six holes,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “We lost the match on holes seven and eight. It was fun to compete against Paul Bremigian’s team on a great course. We want to thank Piqua Country Club for hosting.”

Mitchell Sargent led Troy with a 40.

“Mitchell grinded today and pieced together a solid round,” Evilsizor said.

Freshman Van Davis and Bryce Massingill both carded 44s.

“Van Davis has stepped up big for us after our injuries,” Evilsizor said. “He did a nice job again tonight. He played the last eight holes in five over par. Bryce (Massingill) played better than his score indicates.”

Blake Sager and Jeffrey Smith shot 47 and Matthew Hempker had 54 in his first varsity match.

“The injuries to Hayden (Frey) and Casey (Beckner) have provided opportunities to some of our other guys,” Evilsizor said. “We have counted both Jeffrey Smith and Van Davis’ scores each time they have played since being called up. This is tremendous for our team and for finishing the season strong.

“Matthew Hempker was our ninth guy this year to play in a varsity match. I am proud of how this team has handled the adversity.”

Troy has conference matches remaining with Stebbins and Piqua next week.

Milton-Union 186,

Northridge 234

CLAYTON — The Milton-Union golf team got a TRC win Tuesday.

Colin Fogle was medalist with a 41.

Other Bulldog scorers were Zach Lovin 45, Austin Hodkin 49 and Keaton Jones 51.

SOCCER

Troy 2,

Butler 1

TROY — The Troy boys soccer team got an MVL win at home.

Samuel Westfall had four saves for Troy in the win.

Tippecanoe 7,

Stebbins 0

DAYTON — Landon Haas moved to the top of the record book at Tipp for career assists in a win over Stebbins.

Haas had one goal and two assists, giving him 43 assists in his career.

Carson King had two goals and Jaxon Hill, Dominic Mendiola, Hudson Owen and Cameron Smith all had goals.

Landon Luginbuhl, Dominic Neilson and Jack Peterson all had assists.

Michael Jergens had the shutout in goal.

Piqua 10,

Fairborn 0

PIQUA — The boys soccer team cruised to an easy win Tuesday.

Braxton Penrod had three goals and one assist, Quintin Bachman had two goals and three assists and Ty Pettus had two goals and one assist.

Josh Heath, Troy Thompson and Brady Weiss had one goal each.

Tony Phillips had two assists and Chase Pettus and Logan Thompson had one assist each.

Heath had 11 saves in goal.

Milton-Union 2,

Eaton 2

EATON — The Milton-Union boys soccer team got a tie on the road Tuesday.

Lei Tracy and Logan Keys had the Milton-Union goals.

Valley View 3,

Newton 2

GERMANTOWN — The Newton boys soccer team lost a close one on the road Tuesday.

Isaac Beidelman and Brensen Skinner had one goal each.

Cody Craig and Dustin Butt had one assist each.