Troy Police reports

Police log

TUESDAY

-8:32 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.

-5:27 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of Crescent Drive.

-4:44 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Buckeye Community Apartments on Staunton Commons Drive. Cory D. Smith, 27, of Dayton, and Devon L. Taborn, 31, of Troy, were charged with menacing.

-4:11 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Traditions Apartments on South Stanfield Road.

-3:30 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Verizon on West Market Street.

-1:41 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the Troy Parks Department on Adams Street.

-1:11 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.

MONDAY

-10:42 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 500 block of Virginia Avenue.

-8:36 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault in the 700 block of West Franklin Street.

-8:05 p.m.: disorderly conduct. James D. Blanton, 43, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct.

-6:59 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1100 block of Park Avenue.

-2:48 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 500 block of Fernwood Drive.

-12:24 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Traditions Apartments on South Stanfield Road.

-11:19 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at the Troy Center on Crescent Drive.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.