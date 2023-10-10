Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

MONDAY

-2:46 a.m.: drug possession. James E. Burnett, 51, of Piqua, was charged with possession of drugs.

-12:28 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Washington Commons on North McKinley Avenue.

SUNDAY

-11:26 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 400 block of South Main Street.

-8:41 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street.

-8:27 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 700 block of South Downing Street.

-8:11 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Donato’s on West Water Street.

-7:55 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 8400 block of North County Road 25A.

-5:22 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 400 block of Second Street.

-10:34 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Wellnow urgent Care on East Ash Street.

SATURDAY

-11:42 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1700 block of Amherst Avenue.

-9:57 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 900 block of Covington Avenue.

-12:42 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Shell on South Street.

-12:06 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Colonial Terrace Apartments on Covington avenue. A motorcycle was reported stolen overnight.

-11:46 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Burger King on Covington Avenue.

-8:16 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 800 block of Garbry Road.

-7:37 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct near the intersection of Camp Street and Washington Avenue.

-3:13 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of Miami Street.

-2:52 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Fifth Third Bank on West Market Street.

-1:39 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 800 block of Brice Avenue.

-11:36 a,m,: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Mark Knupp Muffler and Tire on South College Street.

-8:07 a.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary at Piqua Store N’ Lock on Garbry Road.

-7:36 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Shell on South Street.

-12:12 a.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Newly C. Mixon, 21, of Piqua, was charged with DUI.

FRIDAY

-3:13 p.m.: theft. Gregory L. Harms, 56, of Piqua, was charged with theft.

-10:06 a.m.: DUI. Thomas A. Larger, 54, of Piqua, was charged with DUI and open container.

-6:18 a.m.: permitting drug abuse. Peggy S. Couch, 70, of Sidney, was charged with permitting drug abuse.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.