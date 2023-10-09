Weekend Soccer Roundup

CASSTOWN — The Miami East boys soccer team dropped a 4-1 game with Northwestern Saturday.

Jakob Marker scored the Viking goal and Kaden Bodey had 21 saves in goal.

Newton 8,

Greenville 1

GREENVILLE — The Newton boys soccer team cruised to a road win Saturday.

Isaac Beidelman had four goals and one assist and Dan Fisher had two goals and one assist.

Noah Brush had one goal and two assists and Cody Craig had one goal and one assist.

Stephen Bowerman and Christian Maxwell had one assist each.

Andrew Long had two saves in goal.

GIRLS

Tippecanoe 3,

Carroll 3

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls soccer team played to a tie at Tipp City Park Saturday.

Kaylee Dennison had two goals and Brooke Shafer had one goal and two assists.

Kendall Davis had one assist and Georgia Adkins and Rachel Vaughn had four saves each in goal.

Milton-Union 3,

Talawanda 0

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union girls soccer team got a win at home Saturday.

Ava Berberich and Kate Copp had one goal and one assist each.

Autumn Brazie had one goal and Zyhir Bobbitt had one assist.

Caley McCarroll had the shutout in goal.

Newton 6,

Greenville 0

GREENVILLE — The Newton girls soccer team had a shutout win on the road Saturday.

Reese Hess had three goals and Brilie Hines and Gwen Holbrook each had one goal and one assist.

Mia Szakal had one goal and Brooke Hines had two assists.

Mya Denlinger and Ally Moore had one assist each.

Breanna Ingle had two saves in goal.