Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

SUNDAY

-11:52 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault in the 600 block of First Street.

-8:48 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report o f a disturbance/fight in the 800 block of West Water Street.

-3:10 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 1400 block of Washington Avenue. Joseph W. Schmidt, 47, of Piqua, was charged with aggravated menacing.

-2:00 p.m.: driving under suspension. Frank W. Cottrill, 64, of Piqua, was charged with driving under OVI suspension.-1:48 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Piqua Stor n’ Lock on Garbry Road.

-6:45 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at the Clark station on Looney Road.

-12:10 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Lucky’s on North Main Street.

SATURDAY

-1:41 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of Blaine Avenue.

-12:54 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Dunham’s Sports on East Ash Street.

-11:06 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1900 block of Carlyle Drive.

-2:39 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Speedway on Covington Avenue.

FRIDAY

-2:42 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Dollar General on West Water Street.

-1:05p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Piqua Catholic school on West North Street. Ricky D. Cross, 45, was charged with theft.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.