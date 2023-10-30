Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log
SUNDAY
-7:44 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at the Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch on South County Road 25A in Monroe Township. A large amount of cash was reported missing from a wallet that was placed in an unlocked locker.
-6:47 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 9900 block of West Haskett Lane in Bethel Township. A trailer was reported stolen.
SATURDAY
-3:09 am: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Sunshine MHP on US Route 40 in Bethel Township.
FRIDAY
-12:14 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 1400 block of Shoop Road in Monroe Township.
Compiled by Matt Clevenger.