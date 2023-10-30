Troy Police reports

Police log

SUNDAY

-1:03 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 500 block of Stonyridge Avenue.

-10:53 a.m. Disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1000 block of Mystic Lane.

SATURDAY

-9:17 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at the U.S. Post Office on South Market Street.

-7:59 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.

-7:16 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 900 block of Race Drive.

-4:19 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1100 block of Maplecrest Drive.

-9:09 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of Crescent Drive.

-9:01 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 600 block of South Crawford Street.

-12:17 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Buffalo Wild Wings on West Main Street.

FRIDAY

-11:43 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 500 block of Maplecrest Drive.

-9:30 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Kohl’s on West Main Street.

-7:30 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Floral View Apartments on Long Street.

-5:24 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Speedway on West Market Street.

-3:41 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Graceview Apartments on West Main Street.

-3:29 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Waffle House on Archer Drive.

-2:40 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault at Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop on East Main Street.

-2:39 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of East West Street.

-10:48 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1100 block of Bunker Hill Road.

-9:12 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Senior Activities Adult Day Services on West Stanfield Road.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.